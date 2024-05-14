Letter: Trump making best of U.S. court appointments

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

In Florida, Donald Trump’s pet judge, Aileen Cannon, has decreed that his criminal case there is on hold indefinitely. Her excuse is “too much paperwork.” The case won’t be heard until after the November election — the assumption being that he’ll win and quash the case.

The problem is that this particular case is basically open-and-shut.

Trump did illegally take the classified documents; he did illegally deny it; he did illegally refuse to return them; he did illegally obstruct the FBI’s investigation; and he did illegally hide many of the documents.

He also pretended that, as president, he had the ability to declassify the documents just “by thinking about it.”

Meanwhile, he waits for his pet U.S. Supreme Court to declare him immune from any penalties, because he’s Trump.

Thomas Luna

McCully

