A perfected meal

It might be risky to serve just one dish, but one business makes it work. Over the past three years, La Birria’s chef, Arturo Silva, has worked hard to perfect his signature birria tacos. The meat is marinated for 48 hours, then stewed for an additional 12 hours. While it may take a long time, the results are tender, juicy and flavorful tacos that are popular among those who stop by.

Co-owner Justin Mizufuka shares how they would love to make La Birria more accessible throughout Oahu as well as on Maui, Kauai and Hawaii island.

“La Birria recently released the rights to own your very own La Birria franchise,” Mizufuka says. “We are looking forward to bringing other passionate people along on this amazing journey with us.”

Since the menu is primarily focused around Silva’s signature birria, it is a small, but delicious selection.

One of the popular items is the birria queso pack ($12), which comprises cheese, birria, onion, cilantro and a crispy corn tortilla shell with flavorful consommé.

The hell fire birria tacos pack ($12) is also popular, featuring a ghost pepper spice blend paired with pickled jalapeños on a crispy corn tortilla.

If you’re craving something with a bit of a local spin, try the birria saimin ($12), which features a side of chewy Hawaiian-style saimin noodles with consommé, birria, onion, cilantro, tortilla strips and lime.

“We were blessed to have been the recipient of the Ilima Awards’ Best Food Truck in Hawaii 2023, and recently announced that we will be franchising our concept to Hawaii and beyond. If anyone is interested in learning more about this amazing opportunity, please visit our website, la-birria.com, and send us an inquiry,” Mizufuka says.

La Birria

Pearlridge Center

Sears parking lot near Leonard’s

98-1005 Moanalua Road, Aiea

Web: la-birria.com

Instagram: @la_birria_hi

Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Fridays-Sundays

How to pay: Cash and major credit cards