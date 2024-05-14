A satisfying, hearty salad

Brussels sprouts star in this hearty riff on a wilted salad, giving it more structure and crunch than one with the usual floppy lettuce or spinach, and an egg on top adds heft, turning a side dish into a light main course. There’s tangy whole-grain mustard in the vinaigrette, too, which contrasts with the richness of the bacon. Serve this with crusty bread for scooping up the savory bacon fat and egg yolk inevitably left on the bottom of the plate.

Bacon, Egg and Brussels Sprouts Salad

Ingredients:

• 5 ounces bacon, diced

• 1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed

• 2 tablespoons cider vinegar, plus more to taste

• 1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard

• 1 garlic clove, finely grated or minced

• 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

• Salt, to taste

• 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

• Handful of chopped or torn herbs, such as cilantro, dill or parsley

• 4 large eggs

• Flaky salt and red-chile flakes, Urfa chile, Aleppo pepper or smoked paprika (optional)

Directions:

In a medium skillet over medium heat, cook the bacon until crisp and browned all over, 5 to 10 minutes.

As the bacon cooks, slice the Brussels sprouts as thinly or thickly as you like. Don’t worry about slicing them evenly; a mix of thick pieces and some thin ones is nice in this salad.

In a large bowl, whisk together the vinegar, mustard, garlic, coriander and a small pinch of salt. Slowly whisk in the oil.

Add the Brussels sprouts and herbs to the bowl and toss well. Pour in the bacon and most of the fat from the pan, leaving a thin film for frying the eggs. Toss salad again, then taste and add more salt, vinegar or oil if needed.

In the skillet, fry the eggs, drizzling in a little more oil if needed. To serve, divide the salad among four places and top each one with an egg. Garnish with flaky salt and chile flakes if you like.

Total time: 25 minutes, serves 4.