Feeling crabby

National Crab Day was back in March, but I recently came across some dishes that are totally “claw”-some:

Tantalizing tempura

Recently opened Tempura Ichika (434 Piikoi St.) is a new tempura omakase led by Michelin-starred chef Kiyoshi Chikano. The omakase ($160 per person) includes an appetizer, sashimi, chef’s selection of seasonal seafood and vegetable tempura, and more. You’ll enjoy up to 10 different tempura; snow crab with shiso is one of the best offerings.

Visit ichikahawaii.com.

On a roll

Seagonia Crab Co. (various locations) recently added a crab roll ($20) to its menu. Crab rolls include Dungeness crab meat tossed in lemon-garlic butter and served on a split-top brioche bun with Maui butter lettuce and pineapple slaw. There are more than 2 ounces of crab meat in each roll.

You can find the biz at Ono Grindz and Makeke (Thursdays at Wai Kai) and the Kakaako farmers market on Saturdays.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@seagoniacrabco).

A seafood brunch

Cino (987 Queen St. Ste. 100) just launched its weekend brunch, available from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Choose from a variety of seafood dishes, sandwiches and breakfast staples, ranging from ricotta toast ($18) and lobster club sandwich ($38) to 16-ounce porcini-rub prime rib ($55).

Crowd favorites include black truffle potato gnocchi ($48) and crab cake eggs Benedict ($28). The latter features a poached egg, pepperonata, sauteed spinach and hollandaise.

Call 808-888-3008 or visit cinohawaii.com.

