On the Move: Hawaii Foundation

Hawaii Foundation has announced the appointment of two people to its board of governors:

>> Matt Beall is CEO, co-owner and co-founder of Hawaii Life, a residential real estate brokerage with more than 330 brokers and agents across 20 offices in Hawaii. Beall served as president of the Kauai Board of Realtors in 2012 and on the Executive Committee of the Hawaii Association of Realtors in 2013, and is currently a member of five Realtor associations across Hawaii.

>> Jennine Sullivan is executive director of The Pantry by Feeding Hawaii Together, a large, nonprofit e-commerce food distributor in Hawaii, which provides custom-­packed food and household goods to over 1,000 households weekly. Sullivan was named one of General Electric’s most impactful employees in 2019. She has held multiple senior roles working across finance, operations and business development. Most recently, she worked at GE Ventures.

———

