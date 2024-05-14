Rainy weather hits Windward Oahu hardest
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The rising waters breached the Waiahole Poi Factory, above.
At top, Waiahole Poi Factory employees helped a stalled motorist Monday in the floodwaters along Kamehameha Highway.
Above, a swollen creek nearly breached the bridge by the Waiahole Poi Factory around noon Monday.
The Waiahole Poi Factory was inundated by water.