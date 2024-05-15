Pedestrian access to Lanikai restricted during pole replacement

Hawaiian Electric is alerting the public ahead of time that pedestrian access into Lanikai will be restricted while crews replace a leaning pole at the Lanikai Monument entrance on Thursday.

The work, which is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, will restrict pedestrian access into Lanikai and impact traffic on Mokulua Drive.

Crews will remove the wooden pole, and install a fiberglass with with stainless-steel hardware, requiring partial closure of Mokulua’s makai lane of Mokulua from Aalapapa Drive to just before Kaneapu Place, the utility said. Traffic will be contraflowed in the mauka lane.

“Pedestrians will not be allowed into Lanikai while work is in progress due to the lane closure and a crane blocking the footpath,” said Hawaiian Electric in a news release. “Parking lots and the bus stop on the mauka side of Mokulua will remain accessible. The Kailua Boat Ramp entrance will be open.”

Electronic message boards have been posted to alert motorists. Safety signs and traffic cones will mark the work area, while special duty police and flagmen will control traffic onsite.

“Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible or drive with caution when approaching and passing the work zone and expect traffic delays,” said Hawaiian Electric.