Second chance, former inmate hiring program, supports Waikiki’s Aloha Ambassadors
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Aloha Ambassadors Jason Esau, left, and Kyle Hostallero, right, cleaned a portion of the Kalakaua Avenue sidewalk in April in Waikiki. The men are part of the Aloha Ambassadors second-chance program, a partnership between the Waikiki Business Improvement District and the Laumaka Work Furlough Center/Oahu Community Correctional Center. Hostallero manages 25 to 30 workers as a clean-team leader.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Aloha Ambassador Jason Esau power-washed a brochure stand in April along Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
At top, Aloha Ambassador Kyle Hostallero, right, offered directions to visitors Janice Fraser, center, of Sydney, and Barbara Chalk, left, of Auckland, New Zealand.