Second chance, former inmate hiring program, supports Waikiki’s Aloha Ambassadors

Allison Schaefers

By Allison Schaefers

Today Updated 12:37 a.m.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Aloha Ambassadors Jason Esau, left, and Kyle Hostallero, right, cleaned a portion of the Kalakaua Avenue sidewalk in April in Waikiki. The men are part of the Aloha Ambassadors second-chance program, a partnership between the Waikiki Business Improvement District and the Laumaka Work Furlough Center/Oahu Community Correctional Center. Hostallero manages 25 to 30 workers as a clean-team leader.
Aloha Ambassadors Jason Esau, left, and Kyle Hostallero, right, cleaned a portion of the Kalakaua Avenue sidewalk in April in Waikiki. The men are part of the Aloha Ambassadors second-chance program, a partnership between the Waikiki Business Improvement District and the Laumaka Work Furlough Center/Oahu Community Correctional Center. Hostallero manages 25 to 30 workers as a clean-team leader.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Aloha Ambassador Jason Esau power-washed a brochure stand in April along Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki.
Aloha Ambassador Jason Esau power-washed a brochure stand in April along Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM At top, Aloha Ambassador Kyle Hostallero, right, offered directions to visitors Janice Fraser, center, of Sydney, and Barbara Chalk, left, of Auckland, New Zealand.
At top, Aloha Ambassador Kyle Hostallero, right, offered directions to visitors Janice Fraser, center, of Sydney, and Barbara Chalk, left, of Auckland, New Zealand.

