Letter: Speed cameras excessive step at most intersections

Speed cameras should be installed around every school and there should be red light cameras at every intersection. All of us have seen cars, buses, Handi-Vans and more run red lights.

However, combining red light cameras with speeding cameras is going too far; money grab is the only way to describe it. Any time a person approaches an intersection, the normal reaction is to make the green light or at least make it into the intersection before it turns yellow. The instinct is to speed up. The red light camera is baiting drivers to speed up in order to avoid a ticket.

If you want to give the red light violator a ticket for speeding as well, then go ahead. Don’t give the driver merely trying to make it through the intersection legally a speeding ticket.

Peter Anderson

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter