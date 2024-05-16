Letter: State needs to tap youth for innovative solutions

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Returning home from my grandson’s graduation from a major mainland university and reading about Hawaii’s many challenges, it became clear where one could find the solutions.

After touring the display of projects of his environmental design program, it is obvious that the University of Hawaii system and its various community colleges hold our greatest asset.

The innovation and creativity of these young thinkers in addressing everything from bears getting into garbage cans to developing mixed-use housing on an undesirable piece of university property was inspirational. Not only did these “kids” answer the call, they did it on a tightly constrained academic timeline, something rarely accomplished on our islands.

Legislators would be wise to invest heavily and tap into this resource. Partner with UH and community colleges to address issues facing our state.

Recognize these young minds as our single greatest asset and provide the tools they need to succeed.

Kevin Johnson

Kapolei

