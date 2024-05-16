Cirque du Soleil’s Hawaii-themed ‘Auana set for December
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel and Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group announced the new resident show Cirque du Soleil ‘Auana which will debut at the end of this year. Rallying the crowd Wednesday with a big “Aloha” is Cirque du Soleil performer Sal Salangsang.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Mami Ogiwara performed hula Wednesday as a preview for the Cirque du Soleil ‘Auana. She is wearing attire by Manaola Yap, who is the costume designer.