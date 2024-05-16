Cirque du Soleil’s Hawaii-themed ‘Auana set for December

Mami Ogiwara performed hula Wednesday as a preview for the Cirque du Soleil ‘Auana. She is wearing attire by Manaola Yap, who is the costume designer.

Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel and Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group announced the new resident show Cirque du Soleil ‘Auana which will debut at the end of this year. Rallying the crowd Wednesday with a big “Aloha” is Cirque du Soleil performer Sal Salangsang.

Sal Salangsang plays a comedic trickster in ‘Auana, the new Cirque du Soleil show slated to debut Dec. 15 in Waikiki.

But Salangsang tears up as he talks about how ‘Auana, which means to veer off the beaten path or to embark on a journey, provided him with an opportunity to come home to Honolulu.

“I’ve been around the world two or three times, and I’ve performed in many shows, but to come home here, I get emotional,” said Salangsang, who grew up on Fern Street in McCully. “I know what the story is about and the transitions and the colors and everything. It’s everything that I grew up on. All the stories they show is everything that I was told as a little boy about Pele and the night marchers and things like this. So now coming back and then bringing it to life for everyone to see the story, I mean it’s just mind-blowing.”

‘Auana director Neil Dorward said Salangsang was one of the first people that he called when he began working with the creative team to develop the show, which is a joint venture between Outrigger Hospitality Group and Cirque Du Soleil.

“It was just meant to be with the local connection and I knew that he would be the right performer to take us on a magical journey,” Dorward said. “His performance skills are second to none and he has got a very great comedy timing and sense, but he really brings you in as well. He takes you on different emotions, which I really wanted for this show. “

Dorward said the show is now about 50% cast. Auditions were held last year in Waikiki, and Dorman said he will conduct more this month to find additional hula dancers, band members and singers. Dorward said the show’s acrobats are coming from around the world, but as the show lives on in Hawaii and evolves, “we will for sure be training people up.”

Jeff Wagoner, president and CEO of Outrigger Hospitality Group, said ‘Auana also represents an evolution in Waikiki entertainment and a significant investment in Hawaii’s visitor industry product. The show replaces the long-­running Magic of Polynesia, which shuttered during the pandemic.

“Outrigger and Cirque du Soleil have made a substantial investment into building out the showroom, which was purpose built. We took a 20,000 square-foot venue down to the concrete,” Wagoner said.

The 784-seat theater at the Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel on Kalakaua Avenue is smaller than most Cirque du Soleil venues and has an almost theater-in-the-round feel. Viewing is intimate, and the farthest seats from the stage are about 60 feet away.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi called the joint partnership a “game changer.”

“It speaks to the legacy of Waikiki — its incredible history of entertainment, and creates for us a future right now that we all can get excited about,” Blangiardi said. “We deserve that.”

Wagoner said ‘Auana will drive tourism into the state, but more importantly, it will provide a chance to educate showgoers about Hawaii’s unique sense of place and culture.

Native Hawaiian Aaron J. Sala, who has a doctorate in ethnomusicology from the University of Hawaii, is the project’s creative cultural producer, and is joined by renowned local talents Kumu Hula Ka‘ilihiwa Vaughan-­Darval, who is the show’s choreographer, and Costume Designer Manaola Yap.

Sala said the show attempts to embrace “the threshold between here and there that provides the foundation and the backdrop for the stories of this place — the stories of our Hawaii to come alive on this stage.”

Yap said the show “is a response to the call, it’s a kuleana (duty),” and that all of the show’s Hawaiian creatives regardless of the era or lineage that they come from “bear that same weight of responsibility.”

“When we come together, we leave a beautiful footprint for the future to carry on our traditions. “

Vaughan-Darval said all performers seek to inspire.

“Our goal is to connect with our audience so that they feel something and that they take that with them,” she said.

Tickets for ‘Auana began selling Wednesday at cirquedusolei.com/hawaii. Performances start Dec. 15 and will be Wednesday through Sunday at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Prices start at $69 plus taxes and fees with a 30% off kamaaina offer.