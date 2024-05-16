Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Maui native crowned new Miss USA following pageant controversy

Kacie Yamamoto

By Kacie Yamamoto

Today Updated 11:20 p.m.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Savannah Gankiewicz is crowned Miss USA 2023 by Gov. Josh Green at a brief ceremony at the ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach on Wednesday.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Savannah Gankiewicz hails from Kihei and is the fifth Miss Hawaii USA to hold the Miss USA title in the pageant’s 72-year history.
GETTY IMAGES FOR SUPERMODELS UNLIMITED <strong>Noelia Voigt: </strong> <em>The former Miss USA titleholder resigned on May 6 </em>
Noelia Voigt:

The former Miss USA titleholder resigned on May 6

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Alicia Michioka, executive director of the Miss Hawaii USA Pageant, assisted Gov. Josh Green as Savannah Gankiewicz was crowned Miss USA 2023 Wednesday at the ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach.
