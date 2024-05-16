Maui native crowned new Miss USA following pageant controversy
Savannah Gankiewicz is crowned Miss USA 2023 by Gov. Josh Green at a brief ceremony at the ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach on Wednesday.
Savannah Gankiewicz hails from Kihei and is the fifth Miss Hawaii USA to hold the Miss USA title in the pageant’s 72-year history.
Noelia Voigt:
The former Miss USA titleholder resigned on May 6
Alicia Michioka, executive director of the Miss Hawaii USA Pageant, assisted Gov. Josh Green as Savannah Gankiewicz was crowned Miss USA 2023 Wednesday at the ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach.