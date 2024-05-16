On the Move: Gaven Sugai and Sara Maripuu

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Kupu, Hawaii’s leading conservation and youth education nonprofit organization, has announced the addition of the following members to its team:

>> Gaven Sugai joins Kupu as staff accountant. Prior to joining the company he worked as a solutions associate at KMH LLP for nearly three years. Sugai has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Hawaii-West Oahu.

>> Sara Maripuu has been appointed as payroll specialist. Most recently, she was a payroll analyst for Nomad Health, a large tech company, for three years. Maripuu earned a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

———

Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.