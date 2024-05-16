PHOTO: Top tea tradition

NISHIO, Japan >> A tea leaf-picking event to mark the 88th day since the first day of spring was held in Nishio, Aichi prefecture, on May 1, with festive kimono-clad women handpicking green tea leaves. Tradition has it that tea made from leaves picked on the 88th day promotes longevity. Nishio is known as a production center for matcha (powdered green tea). According to the city’s tea association, Nishio’s crop this year is growing well, with little damage from March frosts and fine weather with moderate rainfall in April.