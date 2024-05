Baldwin’s Kade Fujioka threw a pitch in the first inning inning of the Bears’ 5-4 win over Hilo on Wednesday.

This is what they mean by ‘Bear down.’

Isaac Imamura came on with the bases loaded and two outs and struck out Jaydon Geraci on three pitches to preserve Baldwin’s 5-4 win over Hilo in a quarterfinal of the Wally Yonamine State Baseball Tournament at Les Murakami Stadium on Wednesday.

Baldwin moves on to play Kamehameha in today’s semifinals.

It was the second straight save for Imamura, who closed out Moanalua in the first round. The last pitcher to earn two saves in a tournament was Casey Yamauchi of Waiakea in 2017. Nobody has ever had three saves in a career, much less a tournament.

Imamura took over for Jevon Raboy, who walked his lone batter in a nightmare seventh inning for Baldwin. Hilo started the inning with a walk off stellar starter Kade Fujioka, who went through 91 of his allotted 110 pitches in six innings before a brief rain delay.

After a strike out, Fujioka allowed stinging singles to Jarren Sakamoto and Koa Marzo to load the bases in a 5-1 game. He plunked Kamren Agpalza to make it 5-2 and induced Legend Lancaster to foul out to third on his 110th pitch before coach Craig Okita came to get him. Raboy and his balky knee took over to allow another run on a walk of Zion Palea. After that, Imamura was summoned from second base.

The closer made things even more tense by walking Dylan Villanueva on six pitches to make it a one-run ballgame with the bases still loaded. He didn’t mess around with Geraci, though, getting him to look at two strikes before punching him out on a checked swing.

“They are awesome,” Fujioka said. “Jevon, he’s great, He’s coming off an injury and he is such a dog. Isaac, he’s such a competitor we can trust him in any situation.”

In the first-round win over Moanalua, the Bears broke through without leaving the batter’s box by taking a few pitches off the shoulder. This time, they found their opportunities a few feet closer to the mound.

The Bears broke open a scoreless game in the fifth with three sacrifice bunts that led to two errors.

No. 9 hitter Laakea Ko started the party with a bleeder that found its way into left field and leadoff hitter Isaiah Chaves followed with an infield single to shortstop after two bluffed bunts. Christian Dominno did bunt, and but the third baseman threw the ball up the right field line, allowing both runners to score while Dominno settled safely 90 feet from home.

Caleb Miyaki-Matsubayashi drilled a single to right to score Dominno, and then Kaden Anderson dropped a bunt right in front of the pitcher, who fumbled it for another error.

Fujioka got a bunt down on the next pitch and Hilo handled it cleanly, but after Imamura struck out looking Douglas Mortensen took one for the team. Baldwin plated its fifth run on another Hilo error and the Vikings didn’t get out of it until Palea gunned out Ty Tualemoso trying to steal third.

The Vikings responded with a run in the sixth on back-to-back ringing doubles to right field by Kamren Aglapaza and Lancaster but Fujioka got out of it with his seventh strikeout. He finished with four earned runs in 6 2/3 innings charged to his account despite allowing only one hit through five frames.

“I felt like I could have finished but I am glad I can trust my teammates to have my back,” Fujioka said. They are automatic.”

Division II

Damien 18, Molokai 0

The Monarchs scored in all five innings before the game at Pearl City was called, including a 9-run second inning.

Nainoa Begonia and Kona Begonia each had three of Damien’s 19 hits. Kona Begonia drove in five runs.

Francis O’Connor reached base four times, including a double, and as the first of four Monarch pitchers struck out three and walked one in his one inning on the mound.

Puhi Kilinahe’s single was the Farmers’ only hit.

Waianae 4, Konawaena 0

Chaseton Rice allowed seven hits and a walk in a complete-game shutout for the top-seeded Seariders at Pearl City.

Rice struck out six, and was helped by errorless defense and four Wildcats were caught stealing.

Meyold Moses drove in two runs in Waianae’s four-run fourth inning.

The Seariders play Damien in a semifinal game 1 p.m. today at Les Murakami Stadium.

Kamehameha-Hawaii 7, Radford 1

Shiloh Santos homered, drove in two runs, and was the No. 3-seed Warriors’ starting pitcher in a game played at Moanalua. He allowed the Rams’ only hit and lone run, striking out four and walking two in 31⁄3 innings.

Noah Palea then fanned six Radford batters in 22⁄3 perfect innings to earn the win before Braden Gomes finished with a hitless seventh.

Leadoff batter Zyon Telles-Kuwahara scored the Rams’ only run in the first. He was hit by a pitch and stole a base.

The 1-0 lead held up until the Warriors scored four in the fourth inning.

Kauai 12, Kahuku 1

Joshua Rego pitched 41⁄3 innings of three-hit ball, and drove in three runs while going 2-for-3 with a double for No. 2-seed Kauai.

Kauai scored five runs in the first inning in a game at Moanalua.

Aukai Arruda, Dane Yamauchi and Racen Pegeder also paired hits for Kauai, and all also hit a double. Arruda drove in two runs and scored two, and was hit by a pitch and stole a base.

Malakai Vendiola had two hits and drove in Kahuku’s only run.

Kauai meets Kamehameha-Hawaii in a semifinal at 10 a.m. today at Les Murakami Stadium.