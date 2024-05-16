Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Today’s state softball semifinal games postponed

Today’s state softball semifinal games in Division I and Division II have been postponed until Friday, the Hawaii High School Athletic Association announced.

The games were scheduled to be played at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

The Division I semifinals will pit Kamehameha against Baldwin and Campbell against either Mililani or Kalani.

The Mililani-Kalani quarterfinal game was suspended Wednesday night, with Mililani leading 12-1 in the first inning and still batting. That game will try to be played at 1 p.m. at Campbell High, weather permitting.

The Division II semifinals will feature Pac-Five vs. Waimea and Aiea vs. Kapaa or Kohala.

The Kapaa and Kohala quarterfinal, also suspended from Wednesday, will try to be played at Moanalua High at 1 p.m., also weather permitting.

Earlier, the HHSAA canceled all consolation games because of weather and field availability.

