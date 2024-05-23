Man, 22, seriously injured in Aiea stabbing

Honolulu police have arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder after she allegedly stabbed a man early this morning in Aiea.

A police highlight says the suspect and a 22-year-old man were arguing when she suddenly stabbed the man using “a dangerous instrument.”

The man was able to control the situation and call 911, police said. When HPD arrived, the suspect was positively identified and arrested.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene at Lipoa Place at about 4:30 a.m. and treated the man for apparent stab wounds.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said the suspect remains in custody pending the investigation.