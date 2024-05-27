Letter: Many Palestinians are not affiliated with Hamas

I wish people could understand that there is a huge difference between most Palestinians and Hamas. It would be like saying all Americans are neo-Nazis because there is a small, violent contingency of them in America.

My daughter just graduated from Columbia Law School and I am proud of her support of the protesters and their stand against the genocide going on in Palestine. She and her fellow students are absolutely not antisemitic, but they are anti-apartheid and pro-peace. I think Barack Obama would be proud of the human rights activism going on at his alma mater.

Courtney Nichols

Kailua

