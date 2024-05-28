Egg-stravaganza

Swipe or click to see more

Egg-stra, egg-stra, read all about it — National Egg Day is coming up June 3. Whether you prefer them over easy, scrambled, hard-boiled, poached, soft-boiled or sunny side up, here are popular egg preparations — and where you can find them, if you don’t feel like cooking at home.

Deviled Eggs

A popular appetizer, deviled eggs feature a combination of a few simple ingredients. These hard-boiled eggs are peeled, then cut in halves. Ingredients like mayo, Dijon mustard and paprika are added to the yolks to create that signature creamy filling.

You can even take deviled eggs to the next level by adding truffle oil, sliced cucumber or lobster.

Where to find it: Smith & Kings, Monkeypod Kitchen, Scratch Kitchen.

Egg Salad

Egg salad sandos are a staple in Japan, but they’re also easy to make at home. The spread consists of chopped hard-boiled eggs, mayo and mustard — and sometimes other ingredients like vegetables (celery, green onions, etc.). Whether you prefer it to be more firm or slightly more creamy, this classic salad is a summer staple.

Where to find it: Mana Sandwiches, Sunny Days, Katsu Sando 808.

Eggs Benedict

Perfectly poached eggs and a delicious hollandaise sauce are key components to a tasty eggs Benedict. While a traditional eggs Benedict consists of halved English muffins topped with Canadian bacon, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, there are many creative renditions out there today.

Popular brunch spots often offer eggs Bennies with kalua pork, pastrami, corned beef, or seafood options like lobster, crab and salmon.

Where to find it: Cino, Café Kaila, Fresh Bites Hawaii.

Frittata

This egg-based dish is similar to an omelet or a crust-less quiche, but the way it’s prepared sets it apart. It’s partially cooked in a skillet on the stovetop, and is finished in the oven, resulting in a savory concoction that’s like an open-faced omelet. Cheeses, veggies and meats are often added to enhance its flavor.

Where to find it: Moke’s Bread and Breakfast, Café Kaila, Morning Glass Coffee & Café.

Omelet

Quick, easy and delicious, omelets are a breakfast staple. Plus, it’s easy to spice up with your favorite fillings — cheese, bacon, spinach, mushrooms and more.

If you’re at a buffet, be sure to check out the omelet station to create the ultimate breakfast.

Where to find it: IHOP, Liliha Bakery, Sweet E’s Café.

Soft boiled

Japanese soft-boiled eggs are often the crowning glory of a steaming bowl of ramen. Known in Japan as ajitama or ajitsuke tamago, these eggs are marinated in a sweetened soy sauce mixture and are a popular ramen topping. They’re especially known for their jammy texture and umami flavor.

Where to find it: Camado Ramen Tavern, Wagaya, Over Easy.

Scrambles/scrambled eggs

This fluffy breakfast component is often part of many buffets and breakfast combos. Cooking the beaten eggs slowly over low heat results in luxuriously creamy scrambled eggs with soft curds. You can also take scrambled eggs to the next level by adding spinach, cheddar cheese or diced ham.

Where to find it: Eggs ’n Things, Guieb Café, Scratch Kitchen.

Sunny side-up

Runny yolks are characteristic of eggs cooked sunny side-up.

Fried on one side and never flipped, these eggs are a quintessential part of the loco moco.

Where to find it: Koko Head Café, Oh My Grill, Zippy’s.

Tamago kake gohan

Tamago kake gohan, or TKG, is a Japanese dish that features a raw egg mixed with rice. This popular Japanese breakfast consists of cooked rice topped with a raw egg and soy sauce. Beat the eggs and rice together thoroughly with chopsticks, then season with toppings of your choice.

Where to find it: Margotto Hawaii.