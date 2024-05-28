Pastry perfection

Wednesday, May 29, 2024
By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
May 28, 2024
Croissants, croffles, beignets … oh my! When that pastry craving hits, check these out:
Cucina Moon
Located in McCully Shopping Center, Cucina Moon is known for its pastas, but it recently started serving breakfast from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can enjoy a variety of sweet and savory croffles that are made to order.
Sweet croffles come with whipped cream and vanilla ice cream, while savory croffles come with a small salad. Bestsellers include strawberry and blueberry ($10), Oreo cookies and banana ($10), margherita with pepperoni ($12), egg Benedict ($14) and Italian prosciutto ($14).
Cucina Moon
McCully Shopping Center
1960 Kapiolani Blvd. ste. 210A, Honolulu
808-200-5933
instagram: @cucina_moon_
Surfers Bakery
Surfers Bakery is known for its Korean pastries and breads. A few weeks ago, the bakery added trendy crookies, or croissant cookies, to its pastry line-up. Crookies are available in matcha ($6.75) or chocolate chip ($6.75). Double choco croissants ($4.95) are also a newer item — it’s not a crookie, but is especially popular among chocolate aficionados.
Surfers Bakery
Ala Moana Center
1450 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 1310, Honolulu
808-949-7873
surfersbakery.com
Instagram: @surfersbakery
Ocean Side Bakery
Ocean Side Bakery recently opened in Chinatown. It’s known for its fresh-baked French pastries like croissants — including the trendy croissant cube ($3.75) — along with pain au chocolat ($3.50) and brown butter chocolate chip cookies ($3.50). If you’re craving something savory, check out the breakfast menu, which has dishes like croquet monsieur ($8.50), or ham, Swiss and Gruyere on sourdough.
The brick-and-mortar location is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. You can also find the biz at the Kakaako farmers market on Saturdays.
Ocean Side Bakery
1176 Smith St., Honolulu
808-931-9680
Instagram: @oceansidebakery808
NOLA Cafe
Newly opened NOLA Cafe features New Orleans-style beignets. Choose from traditional, filled or savory beignets, which are created using housemade dough. Traditional beignets ($7 for six, $14 for 12) are dusted with powdered sugar, while filled beignets ($10 for six, $20 for 12) come with vanilla, chocolate or ube. Savory beignets ($12 for six, $24 for 12) come in caprese or prosciutto flavors.
You can’t leave without trying the signature Cafe NOLA beverage ($5.50-$7) — available hot or iced and flavored with caramel, cinnamon and chocolate.
NOLA Cafe
3040 Waialae Ave., Honolulu
808-737-0540
nolacafehnl.com
Instagram: @nolacafehnl