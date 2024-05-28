Pastry perfection

Croissants, croffles, beignets … oh my! When that pastry craving hits, check these out:

Cucina Moon

Located in McCully Shopping Center, Cucina Moon is known for its pastas, but it recently started serving breakfast from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can enjoy a variety of sweet and savory croffles that are made to order.

Sweet croffles come with whipped cream and vanilla ice cream, while savory croffles come with a small salad. Bestsellers include strawberry and blueberry ($10), Oreo cookies and banana ($10), margherita with pepperoni ($12), egg Benedict ($14) and Italian prosciutto ($14).

Cucina Moon

McCully Shopping Center

1960 Kapiolani Blvd. ste. 210A, Honolulu

808-200-5933

instagram: @cucina_moon_

Surfers Bakery

Surfers Bakery is known for its Korean pastries and breads. A few weeks ago, the bakery added trendy crookies, or croissant cookies, to its pastry line-up. Crookies are available in matcha ($6.75) or chocolate chip ($6.75). Double choco croissants ($4.95) are also a newer item — it’s not a crookie, but is especially popular among chocolate aficionados.

Surfers Bakery

Ala Moana Center

1450 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 1310, Honolulu

808-949-7873

surfersbakery.com

Instagram: @surfersbakery

Ocean Side Bakery

Ocean Side Bakery recently opened in Chinatown. It’s known for its fresh-baked French pastries like croissants — including the trendy croissant cube ($3.75) — along with pain au chocolat ($3.50) and brown butter chocolate chip cookies ($3.50). If you’re craving something savory, check out the breakfast menu, which has dishes like croquet monsieur ($8.50), or ham, Swiss and Gruyere on sourdough.

The brick-and-mortar location is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. You can also find the biz at the Kakaako farmers market on Saturdays.

Ocean Side Bakery

1176 Smith St., Honolulu

808-931-9680

Instagram: @oceansidebakery808

NOLA Cafe

Newly opened NOLA Cafe features New Orleans-style beignets. Choose from traditional, filled or savory beignets, which are created using housemade dough. Traditional beignets ($7 for six, $14 for 12) are dusted with powdered sugar, while filled beignets ($10 for six, $20 for 12) come with vanilla, chocolate or ube. Savory beignets ($12 for six, $24 for 12) come in caprese or prosciutto flavors.

You can’t leave without trying the signature Cafe NOLA beverage ($5.50-$7) — available hot or iced and flavored with caramel, cinnamon and chocolate.

NOLA Cafe

3040 Waialae Ave., Honolulu

808-737-0540

nolacafehnl.com

Instagram: @nolacafehnl