Letter: Demolish Haiku Stairs, kill isle’s golden goose

As a professor of economics at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, I want to highlight the economic and fiscal mismanagement related to the removal of Haiku Stairs.

According to the 2019 Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), complete removal had a negative present value (PV) of about $1 million, while managed access had a positive PV of over $1.2 million. The recent estimate for removal costs has skyrocketed to $2.6 million, with no published updates on the benefits of managed access.

I believe the original EIS contained biased assumptions against managed access. Nonetheless, it was the only option with a positive present value. The city’s decision to proceed with removal imposes a significant cost on taxpayers and destroys a valuable asset that could generate substantial revenue for years to come. They are killing the goose that lays the golden eggs. This irreversible destruction must be stopped immediately.

Inessa Love

Manoa

