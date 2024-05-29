Letter: No room for intolerance in American democracy

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Harrison Butker and those who share his divisive views reek of intolerance (“NFL’s Butker has right to voice opinion publicly,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, May 20).

Intolerance of a woman’s right to choose a career as opposed to being a homemaker. Really? So a woman’s place is in the home and nowhere else? Intolerance toward the LGBTQ+ community because of their lifestyle. Who are these fundamentalists to judge others? “Love thy neighbor?” Yeah, right.Their anointed savior, Donald Trump, recently posted a reference to the Third Reich. There’s a stench of Nazism that permeates some far-right MAGA extremists.

I would rather deal with inflation than deal with a regime that has no respect for the Constitution and laws. To live under religious zealotry without acceptance is like living in Iran or Afghanistan.

Wake up, America. Our fragile democracy is under attack.

Robert K. Soberano

Moiliili

