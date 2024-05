Mariel Galdiano chipped onto the eighth green during the first round one of the 2023 Lotte Championship at the Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach.

Punahou alumna Mariel Galdiano will tee off to begin a U.S. Women’s Open this morning for the sixth time.

Her first appearance as the youngest player in the field as a 13-year-old was half of a lifetime ago.

The “qualifying queen” as she jokingly referred to herself on Wednesday in a phone interview with the Star-Advertiser wants to do more than just qualify for one of the five women’s major tournaments of the season.

Galdiano is hoping to reach the weekend for the second time at a U.S. Women’s Open. Her only made cut was in 2015 at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania, which returns as the site for this year’s tournament.

“I know other people have many U.S. Open appearances, but for me to be at my sixth at 25 years old is pretty awesome,” Galdiano said. “Playing this course again, nine years later, it’s tougher than I remember. But I think I’m in a much better space mentally and I feel more confident and more ready.”

Galdiano was 17 years old when she made the cut. She remembers the lengthy par-4, 18th hole in particular. On her 72nd hole of her tournament, she reached the green in two and sunk a long birdie putt that elicited a giant roar from the crowd.

The birdie gave her a 1-over 71 for her closing round and she finished in a tie for 42nd place at 6 over, but it’s that bellowing sound that emanated from the grandstands that has stuck with Galdiano ever since.

“I was like, ‘this is what I’m living for. This is great.’ I just got chills,” Galdiano said. “I just kind of relived that when I first walked out here (this week).”

Galdiano played practice rounds on Monday and Tuesday and got in another nine holes Wednesday morning.

She tees off in today’s first round at 2:57 a.m. Hawaii time in the last group among the morning wave. Defending champion Allisen Corpuz, who was teammates with Galdiano at Punahou, goes off at 2:02 a.m.

Galdiano said she ran into Corpuz’s mom and dad earlier this week and finally got to see Allisen on the practice range on Wednesday.

“We just exchanged hellos and chit-chatted a little bit because everyone is busy, but it’s good to see each other after a long time,” Corpuz said. “We play on different tours so we don’t see each other much. We finally saw each other so it was nice. It was so awesome (seeing her win).”

Galdiano is in her third season on the Epson Tour and currently ranks 12th in the Race for the Card standings.

For the first time this season, 15 LPGA cards will be distributed to the top points earners over the 20-event format on the Epson Tour.

Galdiano has made the cut in six of her first seven events and has two top-five finishes, including a solo second at the Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic earlier this month.

“I have had a pretty good start so far,” Galdiano said. “I got a solo second in Scottsdale and that wasn’t even my best golf. My best golf is still not there and I have to feel like the best is still to come. That is what I am kind of looking forward to. It’s really exciting.”

During Galdiano’s first U.S. Women’s Open appearance, she was awe-struck by the players she played with.

She did a clinic with Annika Sorenstam, who was pregnant at the time and couldn’t swing a golf club. She played nine holes in a practice round with Michelle Wie West, who she said “kind of took me under her wing during those nine holes.”

She remembers the lengthy distances of the holes and the sheer amount of people there to watch the tournament in person.

Now more than a decade later, the top players will again be in the field, the grandstands will be packed and the course will be tough.

This version of Galdiano feels up to the task.

“I am hungry for more. Now you kind of know and can predict what is going to happen and what you’re going to experience, so you don’t really worry about too many things anymore,” Galdiano said. “It’s more just getting yourself adjusted and finding out what schedule and what certain things work for you.”