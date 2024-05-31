Letter: Haiku Stairs a landmark that must be respected

On the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, my grandfather James T. Callaghan of Colorado would kiss his wife and my mother, Carolyn, goodbye for the last time. Eighty-three years after the events at Pearl Harbor, my heart still swells with pride due to my grand- father’s service and so many of his shipmates who lost their lives on the USS Arizona.

My family and I have truly felt the aloha spirit of the people of the islands. From the recognition from my brothers in the U.S. Navy to meeting my partner on a happenstance hike to the top of the Haiku Stairs.

The “stairway to heaven” was constructed right after the Pearl Harbor attack and served honorably until decommissioning in 1987. It was never placed on a historic registry and no monuments were erected. We should preserve history for future generations to learn, remember and to respect.

Jacob Callaghan

Waikiki

