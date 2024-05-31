Letter: More outreach needed to protect monk seals

I read with dismay about the death of yet another baby seal due to an alleged dog attack. May I point out that once a dog gets the taste of blood it triggers the hunting instinct, possibly prompting a repeat of this horrible behavior? Where was the owner of the dog? Are there cameras watching over this precious group of seals? Maybe if there were webcams, people would see the pup birth and realize that these lives are sacred.

If we continue to do nothing, our seals will be lost forever.

Debra Braiman

Kakaako

