Letter: Protests prompt question of university curriculum

In light of all the turmoil erupting on college campuses across the country over the Israel-Hamas war, I cannot help but be reminded of a book written over 70 years ago called “God and Man at Yale” by William F. Buckley Jr.

In it, Buckley challenges the notion of academic freedom and how it was weaponized by some professors to oppose the traditional roots of Yale University. There seems to be a similar weaponization of such freedom today, prompting the question: What exactly are these Ivy League schools, like Harvard and Columbia, teaching?

I find it outrageous that many of these protesters are proudly chanting antisemitic statements like “from the river to the sea” as well as expressing sympathy for the wretched terrorist organization that is Hamas. It’s a shame that such prestigious institutions could be harboring deplorable sentiments and yet do nothing meaningful to address them.

Kala’e Kong

Pearl City

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter