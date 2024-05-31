Off the news: COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Hawaii

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

It feels like a blast from a bad, bygone past — but beware, COVID-19 cases are on the rise again.

Though not the scary, fatal illness it once was — thanks largely to vaccines — COVID can still hit hard. The state Health Department reports an increase in emergency room visits and hospital admissions for the disease, amid a current average positivity rate of 10.5%; that’s up from 4.3% on May 1.

So now’s a good time to get current on COVID vaccinations — and for vigilance on hand-washing, stay-home-if-you’re-sick habits and masking.