UH water polo’s Mantellato Dias a first-team All-American

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hawaii sophomore center Bia Mantellato Dias on Thursday was named a first-team Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches All-American, while junior attacker Bernadette Doyle made the second team.

Rainbow Wahine senior attacker Alba Bonamusa Boix and freshman goalkeeper Daisy Logtens made the third team, and senior attacker Lucia Gomez de la Puente was named honorable mention.

The five players receiving ACWPC All-America honors is a program record.

Mantellato Dias, of Sao Paulo, Brazil, is UH’s 13th first-team All-American. She led the Rainbow Wahine with 64 goals, was the Big West Player of the Year and is a Cutino Award finalist.

Doyle, of Auckland, New Zealand, tied for second on the team with 87 points (46 goals, 41 assists) and led the Big West with 49 steals.

The Rainbow Wahine went 23-4, advanced to the national semifinals and finished No. 3 in the ACWPC and Collegiate Water Polo Association polls.

Florence falls in final, moves atop rankings

Hawaii’s John John Florence lost to Brazil’s Italo Ferreira 17.70 to 17.16 in Thursday’s final of the Shiseido Tahiti Pro in Teahupo‘o, Tahiti.

The good news for Florence is he will move to the top of the World Surf League rankings.

It was a busy day of surfing for Florence, who edged French Polynesia’s Mihimana Braye 15.77 to 15.63 in the round of 16, beat Indonesia’s Rio Waida 18.33 to 13.97 in the quarterfinals and defeated Brazil’s Gabriel Medina 18.00 to 14.00 in the semifinals.

Fellow Hawaii surfer Barron Mamiya was eliminated by Australia’s Ryan Callinan 16.80 to 8.74 in the round of 16.

UH soccer team adds goalkeeper for 2024

The Hawaii women’s soccer team added a goalkeeper to the 2024 roster with the signing of Natalie Dobler, coach Michele Nagamine announced Wednesday.

Dobler, of Kyritz, Germany, is a transfer from Monroe College in New Rochelle, N.Y., where she was an NJCAA Division I All-America honorable mention selection last season. She will have three years of eligibility.

Dobler’s signing gives the Rainbow Wahine 10 newcomers and 18 returnees for 2024.