Olympic wrestler Gable Steveson signs with Buffalo Bills

By Field Level Media

Sports Wire

JOSEPH CRESS/IOWA CITY PRESS-CITIZEN / USA TODAY NETWORK Minnesota’s Gable Steveson reacts after his match at 285 pounds in the finals during the sixth session of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, in March 2022, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Steveson is getting off the wrestling mat and trying his hand on the gridiron.
Minnesota’s Gable Steveson reacts after his match at 285 pounds in the finals during the sixth session of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, in March 2022, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Steveson is getting off the wrestling mat and trying his hand on the gridiron.

Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson is getting off the wrestling mat and trying his hand on the gridiron.

Steveson’s agent, Carter Chow of Red Envelope Sports, told ESPN on Friday that his client will sign a standard three-year rookie contract with the Buffalo Bills. The team officially announced the signing today.

The 5-foot-11, 266-pound Steveson worked out for the Bills on May 15. He is expected to play on the defensive line.

“I have been fortunate to compete at the highest level of competition in my sport but am looking forward to the challenge of seeing how my wrestling skills may translate to football,” Steveson said, per ESPN. “I am grateful to Coach (Sean) McDermott, (general manager) Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills organization for giving me this opportunity.”

Steveson, 24, captured gold in the super heavyweight division of freestyle wrestling at the 2020 Tokyo Games. He also won two national championships at Minnesota (2021, 2022) and three Big Ten championships (2020, 2021, 2022). He is a two-time recipient of the Dan Hodge Trophy, which is awarded to the best college wrestler in the United States.

Steveson was released by WWE earlier this month.

Also today, the Bills released left-footed punter Matt Haack.

Haack, 29, played in one game with the Cleveland Browns last season before joining the Bills’ practice squad as insurance for the injured Sam Martin ahead of the team’s divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Haack averaged 44.5 yards per punt in 99 career games with the Miami Dolphins (2017-20), Bills (2021), Indianapolis Colts (2022) and Browns (2023).

