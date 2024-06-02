Volcano alert raised at Kilauea to orange amid underground activity

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has raised the Kilauea volcano alert level for ground-based hazards from advisory to watch and the aviation color code from yellow to orange.

Scientists said today that Kilauea is not erupting, but that increased earthquake activity and ground deformation at Kilauea’s summit began at approximately noon, indicating the likely movement of magma underground. Rates of seismicity and deformation increased further after 5 p.m. Scientists said at this time it is not possible to say with certainty if this activity will lead to an eruption, and that the activity may remain below ground.

However, an eruption in Kilauea’s summit region within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park is one potential outcome, HVO said. HVO said it continues to closely monitor Kilauea for signs of increasing activity.

Rates of seismicity and ground deformation beneath the East Rift Zone and Southwest Rift Zone remain low, HVO said. Current activity is restricted to the summit region.