Firefighters rescue hiker, 43, who slipped on Judd Trail

A 43-year-old man who was in distress after slipping while hiking on the Judd Trail in Nuuanu was rescued Monday afternoon. He was on steep terrain and had been hanging on precariously.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 4:24 p.m. and responded with five units staffed with 13 personnel. The first unit arrived on scene at 4:33 p.m.

One HFD crew entered the trailhead on foot while Air 1 inserted rescue personnel directly onto the trail. At 5:21 p.m., rescue personnel made voice contact with the hiker. At 5:26 p.m. they were at his side. After the hiker was made safe from falling, a medical assessment was performed. It was decided that he would be flown out via Air 1. The hiker was safe and uninjured at the landing zone at 5:54 p.m.

All HFD personnel were accounted for with no injuries.