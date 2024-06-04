Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Toyota recalls 100K U.S. vehicles due to debris in engine

By Surbhi Misra and Nathan Gomes / Reuters

A Toyota logo is pictured in Brussels, Belgium, on March 4.
A Toyota logo is pictured in Brussels, Belgium, on March 4.

Toyota will recall over 100,000 SUVs and pickup trucks in the U.S. over debris in the engine potentially causing it to stall, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said today.

The recall includes some Toyota Tundra pickup trucks and Lexus LX600 SUVs equipped with the Japanese automaker’s V35A six-cylinder engine.

Debris from the manufacturing process may contaminate the engine and cause the main bearings to fail, which can result in an engine stall and loss of drive power, the NHTSA said.

The NHTSA added that a remedy was currently under development.

