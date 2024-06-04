On the Move: Beatrice Hsu

Tuesday, June 4, 2024
78°
Today's Paper
Today
Business
Beatrice Hsu
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
James Campbell Co. has elected Beatrice Hsu to its board of directors effective May 10. Hsu is currently principal of BCH Group based in Los Angeles, with 25 years’ experience in commercial real estate development as well as extensive board experience, including as interim chief executive officer and president of the Los Angeles World Airports board of directors.
———
Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.