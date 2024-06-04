Reports: Lakers leaning toward hiring JJ Redick

If the Lakers were to hire a coach tomorrow, it would be JJ Redick, according to ESPN and Stadium.

Redick and New Orleans Pelicans associate head coach James Borrego were previously reported to be the leading candidates to replace Darvin Ham as head coach of the Lakers, but Los Angeles hasn’t completed its interview process, according to The Athletic.

Even so, the current leader in the clubhouse is Redick. The Athletic’s sources have said that the Lakers are “zeroing in” on Redick, 39, and that he is considered “the front-runner.”

A former Duke 3-point marksman who spent 15 years in the NBA, Redick is employed by ESPN in a broadcasting role and launched a podcast with Lakers forward LeBron James, “Mind the Game.”

He also interviewed with the Hornets to become a first-time head coach and was in the running to replace Nick Nurse with the Toronto Raptors last summer.

Redick, who will be covering the NBA Finals for ESPN over the coming days, has a history playing under former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who has been an “unofficial” resource for the Lakers during the hiring process.

The Lakers are not afraid to turn to former players as coaches and can point to the strong success of NBA Finals head coaches Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics and Jason Kidd of the Mavericks — not to mention Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors — as recent examples that would align with the Redick move.

Mazzulla, 35, was promoted before last season to head coach of the Celtics without previous experience in the role. He attempted to hire Redick as an assistant coach. As a player at West Virginia, Mazzulla led an upset of Duke in the 2008 NCAA Tournament two years after Redick was drafted by the Orlando Magic.

The Athletic reported at the end of the regular season that Lakers’ decision-makers viewed Redick as a “Pat Riley-like coaching” candidate.

Los Angeles fired Darvin Ham, 50, after two seasons including an appearance in the Western Conference finals in 2023.

Ham posted a 90-74 record but was 9-12 in the playoffs since replacing Frank Vogel in 2022.