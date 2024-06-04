Tua Tagovailoa delivers another sharp day in limited work

MIAMI >> Tua Tagovailoa continues to sit out the Miami Dolphins’ 11-on-11 work while his camp negotiates for a multiyear contract extension, but the team’s starting quarterback was dealing during the 7-on-7 periods he threw in during today’s practice.

Even without the participation of Odell Beckham Jr., who is seemingly rehabbing an undisclosed injury, and Tyreek Hill, who is allegedly on a load management program from Miami’s coaches, Tagovailoa carved up every defensive unit he faced in Miami red zone 7-on-7 and other situational periods.

Tagovailoa handled all but one 7-on-7 series, and all but three of his passes were completions. Two of those were drops from receiver Braylon Sanders and Matthew Sexton. The other was a pass to a slot receiver that cornerback Siran Neal broke up.

Plenty of Tagovailoa’s completions were on check downs, which De’Von Achane turned up to do significant damage on multiple plays. The second-year tailback was the top playmaker of the day because his speed made him a challenge in open space, especially in 7-on-7 work.

But Tagovailoa threw a pair of touchdown passes to tight end Tanner Conner, who spent last season on the Dolphins’ practice squad.

The best pass of practice came from Tagovailoa, and it was a 25-yard dime in the seam of the defense to rookie tight end Hayden Rucci.

Also notable was the 7-on-7 play where Jaylen Waddle roasted Cam Smith for a corner route he caught on a touchdown in the back of the end zone.

White also had a nice completion to Waddle on a back-shoulder throw that evaded Kendall Fuller’s coverage, converting a first down during 11-on-11s.

River Cracraft also caught a 5-yard touchdown pass in the back of the end zone, beating rookie cornerback Jason Maitre.

During 11-on-11 work, which featured Mike White and Skylar Thompson handling all the snaps, the defense won the day.

Pass rusher Quinton Bell stopped a check down pass to rookie tailback Jaylen Wright in the backfield.

Zach Sieler tipped a pass at the line of scrimmage during 11-on-11 period.

Linebacker Anthony Walker also tipped a pass at the line of scrimmage during 11-on-11 and it was nearly picked off.

Rookie pass rusher Mohamed Kamara sacked Thompson on a third-and-1 situation from the 6-yard line, extinguishing a drive during 11-on-11s.

Injury update

Everyone was in attendance for this mandatory minicamp work, but the usual suspects — Jaelan Phillips (Achilles), Bradley Chubb (ACL), Cameron Goode (patella tendon) – didn’t participate because of their various injuries.

Terron Armstead attended today’s practice, but worked with trainers. When the team was on the field he could be spotted having a lengthy chat with general manager Chris Grier …

Teair Tart was the only defensive lineman not participating. His absence allowed Benito Jones and Brandon Pili to handle the bulk of the nose tackle snaps in Miami’s new defense …

Tailback Chris Brooks has been absent from all of the on-field work during the past three weeks, seemingly nursing an undisclosed injury …

Tight end Jonnu Smith, who hasn’t worked in any of the OTA sessions the media has attended the past two weeks, participated in 11-on-11 reps, and caught a handful of passes …

Newly signed center Aaron Brewer, who has sat out most of the OTA sessions the media has attended because of an undisclosed injury, participated in today’s session.

Cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller, who has skipped most, if not all of the offseason program, were heavy participants. Nik Needham, who has worked all OTAs, missed today’s session, and was apparently working with the team’s trainers.