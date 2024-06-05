Department of Health warns of shellfish with toxins from Oregon, Washington

The state Health Department is advising restaurants and retailers in Hawaii not to serve or sell certain oysters and bay clams harvested from Oregon and Washington state due to potential contamination with toxins.

Consumers are also warned not to eat these oysters and bay clams.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning that these shellfish can cause paralytic shellfish poisoning.

The affected products include:

>> Oysters and bay clams from growing areas in Netars and Tillamook Bays in Oregon harvested on or after May 28.

>> All shellfish species from growing areas in Willapa Bay, Washington, harvested at Stony Point between May 26 and May 30; harvested at Bay Center between May 29 and May 30; and harvested at Bruceport between May 29 and May 30.

According to the FDA, molluscan shellfish contaminated with natural toxins from the water in which they lived can cause consumer illness.

Most of these toxins are produced by naturally occurring marine algae such as phytoplankton. Molluscan shellfish consume the algae, causing the toxins to accumulate in its flesh, which can be retained for different lengths of time.

One of the recognized syndromes that can occur from consuming contaminated shellfish is paralytic shellfish poisoning.

Most people with PSP will begin to develop symptoms within 30 minutes of consuming the contaminated seafood. Symptoms range from tingling of the lips, tongue, and mouth to respiratory paralysis, a “pins and needles” sensation, nausea, vomiting and headache.

The FDA warns that food containing paralytic shellfish toxins may look, smell, and taste normal. These toxins can not be removed by cooking or freezing.

Restaurants and retailers should not serve or sell the potentially contaminated shellfish, and should put these products in the garbage or contact their distributor. They should also be aware of cross-contamination, and clean and sanitize containers, cutting surfaces, and utensils.

Hawaii consumers of the shellfish experiencing illness should contact their health care provider and report it to DOH’s disease investigation branch.