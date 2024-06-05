Police seek public’s help finding Kahala sex assault suspect

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s help identifying a male suspect wanted for attempted first-degree sexual assault at Diamond Head Beach.

Police said at about 10:30 a.m. on Monday, the female victim was walking alone on Diamond Head Beach towards Kahala when she observed an unknown man following her closely.

The man allegedly grabbed her from behind, threw her onto the ground and attempted to sexually assault her and steal her fanny pack, according to a CrimeStoppers bulletin. He then fled on foot towards Waikiki.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and between 140 and 150 pounds, with black, medium-length curly hair, dark eyes and a thin, muscular build.

He was last seen wearing mid-length, gray board shorts with small, geometric patterns, gray glasses, and no shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.