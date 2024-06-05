UH athletic programs post APR of 970

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The University of Hawaii athletic programs scored an Academic Performance Rate of 970 for the 2022-23 academic year, according to the NCAA on Tuesday.

The score is an average of all UH sports and based out of 1,000.

The UH men’s tennis, women’s basketball, women’s golf and women’s volleyball teams each posted a perfect 1,000.

Teams with a four-year score below 930 or a 950 average over the most recent two years, can be penalized with a loss of scholarships and postseason ban. For the 16th consecutive year, no UH team has been penalized.

UH’s all-sport high score was 986 set in 2019-20.

9 local baseball players make the grade

Hawaii left-handed pitcher Randy Abshier, five players from Chaminade and three from Hawaii Hilo on Tuesday were named to their respective College Sports Communicators Baseball Academic All-District teams.

Abshier, a fifth-year student-athlete from San Diego, made the Division I team. He earned his undergraduate degree in sociology in May.

Abshier finished the season 5-4 with a 4.00 ERA over 81 innings with 24 walks and 90 strikeouts. Over his final four starts, Abshier posted a 0.36 ERA with 23 strikeouts over 25 1/3 innings.

Making the Division II team were the Silverswords’ Sebastian Castro, Mac Elske, Cato Kleinman, Xavier Stoker and Brayden Wells, and the Vulcans’ Mason Cook, Arthur Soto and James Yamasaki.

To be eligible for CSC Academic All-District recognition, student-athletes must carry a cumulative GPA of at least 3.50, be a sophomore or above in class standing and be a starter or significant reserve.