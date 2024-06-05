Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Fiji prime minister, 75, wins Oceania medal in shot put

By Shifa Jahan / Reuters

REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR/FILE PHOTO Prime Minister of Fiji Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka addresses the 78th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, in September 2023. Rabuka, aged 75, turned back the clock to win a bronze medal in the shot put at the Oceania athletics championships on Wednesday.
Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, aged 75, turned back the clock to win a bronze medal in the shot put at the Oceania athletics championships on Wednesday.

Rabuka represented Fiji in the decathlon, shot put, discus and hammer at the 1974 Commonwealth Games and played rugby union for his country.

The Peoples Alliance party leader finished behind two Australians in the over-65 age category at the Oceania Championships in Suva, Fiji with a throw of 23.26 feet.

“Even at 75, I hope to inspire the younger generation to develop a habit of keeping fit and staying healthy,” Rabuka wrote on Facebook.

