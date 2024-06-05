Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, June 5, 2024 76° Today's Paper

Sports

UH QB Schager a counselor at Manning Passing Academy

Stephen Tsai

By Stephen Tsai

Today Updated 12:10 a.m.

Editors' PicksUH football

COURTESY SCHAGER FAMILY Brayden Schager, second rom left, was surrounded by the Manning brothers, Peyton, left, Eli and Cooper at the Manning Passing Academy camp in 2019.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY SCHAGER FAMILY

Brayden Schager, second rom left, was surrounded by the Manning brothers, Peyton, left, Eli and Cooper at the Manning Passing Academy camp in 2019.

STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii Warriors quarterback Brayden Schager (13) tossed a pass while rushed by San Jose State Spartans linebacker Matthew Tago (9) during the first quarter of a game between the Hawaii Warriors and the San Jose Spartans played at Clarence T. C. Ching Field on Saturday, October 28, 2023, Honolulu, Hawaii.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

STAR-ADVERTISER

Hawaii Warriors quarterback Brayden Schager (13) tossed a pass while rushed by San Jose State Spartans linebacker Matthew Tago (9) during the first quarter of a game between the Hawaii Warriors and the San Jose Spartans played at Clarence T. C. Ching Field on Saturday, October 28, 2023, Honolulu, Hawaii.

COURTESY SCHAGER FAMILY Brayden Schager, second rom left, was surrounded by the Manning brothers, Peyton, left, Eli and Cooper at the Manning Passing Academy camp in 2019.
STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii Warriors quarterback Brayden Schager (13) tossed a pass while rushed by San Jose State Spartans linebacker Matthew Tago (9) during the first quarter of a game between the Hawaii Warriors and the San Jose Spartans played at Clarence T. C. Ching Field on Saturday, October 28, 2023, Honolulu, Hawaii.