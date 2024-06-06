Honolulu Star-Advertiser

GameStop surges as ‘Roaring Kitty’ posts upcoming livestream

REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY/FILE PHOTO Traders work under signage for GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan, in August 2022. Shares of GameStop surged over 30% today after the online stock influencer known as “Roaring Kitty” posted on YouTube that he would hold a livestream on Friday.
Traders work under signage for GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan, in August 2022. Shares of GameStop surged over 30% today after the online stock influencer known as “Roaring Kitty” posted on YouTube that he would hold a livestream on Friday.

Shares of GameStop surged over 30% today after the online stock influencer known as “Roaring Kitty” posted on YouTube that he would hold a livestream on Friday.

Today’s surge was the latest in a bout of volatile trading in the struggling videogame seller’s shares that kicked off last month after the influencer, whose real name is Keith Gill, returned to X.com after a three-year hiatus.

The “Roaring Kitty” channel on YouTube today showed an upcoming livestream schedule for 12 pm ET on Friday.

On Monday, GameStop shares closed over 20% higher after Gill’s Reddit profile returned with a post showing a $116 million bet on the stock after a three-year gap.

Gill was a key player in the 2021 rally in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks that was fueled by individual investors on Reddit’s wallstreetbets forum.

