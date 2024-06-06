HFD makes multiple airlift rescues for hikers on Diamond Head

Honolulu firefighters this morning rescued two hikers from the Diamond Head Summit Trail with two separate helicopter flights.

The first rescue was called in at 8:46 a.m. for a 20-year-old woman who became ill while hiking and was unable to descend on her own. Six units with 17 personnel responded and reached the hiker at 9:11 a.m.

After a medical assessment and basic life support, HFD airlifted the woman to a nearby landing zone, where care was transferred to EMS at 9:22 a.m.

The second rescue was called in at about 11 a.m. HFD responded with six unit and 17 personnel.

It was reported that a 21-year-old woman became ill while hiking, and was unable to descend the trail on her own.

HFD’s Air 1 helicopter airlifted her to a nearby landing zone, where care transferred to EMS at 11:37 a.m.

The historic hiking trail to the summit, part of the Diamond Head State Monument, remains the No. 1 hike rescue site on Oahu so far this year, according to HFD statistics up to April 30, consistent with previous years.

The 0.8-mile Diamond Head trail, which requires a 560-foot climb to the summit, has a larger proportion of visitors than most other hikes. The state in 2022 began requiring advance reservations for visitors without a state ID to reduce congestion on the trail, but it maintains its top spot.

Earlier this week, HFD also rescued two sick hikers from atop the trail.

On Monday, HFD rescued a 67-year-old man who suffered a possible fainting episode at the top of the trail, and who was reported to be going in and out of consciousness. Five units with 16 personnel responded to the 911 call at about 5 p.m.

HFD’s Air 2 helicopter transported the man to a nearby landing zone, where care was transferred to EMS.

On Tuesday, an 83-year-old man with a pre-existing injury became ill while hiking and was unable to descend on his own. The 911 call was received at 4:51 p.m. Six units with 17 personnel responded.

HFD’s Air 1 helicopter airlifted the man to a landing zone, where care was transferred to EMS.

In a PSA, first responders recommend that hikers be aware of the heat and high humidity in Hawaii, especially in the middle of the day, and note that little shade is available on the trail.

Hikers should know their limitations and compare their level of fitness and ability with the trail description, said HFD, but be aware that heat and humidity can also take its toll on a physically fit person.

Hikers should also be sure to take plenty of water, take frequent breaks, and bring a fully charged cell phone on the trail to call 911 for emergencies.