Column: Promote, fund community-based environmental resources

‘There are no more suitable people on Earth to be the custodians of the oceans than those for whom the sea is home … we seem to have forgotten that we are such a people … ”— Epeli Ha’uofa

As Hawaii prepared to host the Festival of Pacific Arts & Culture (FestPAC), the largest celebration of Pacific Island culture in the world, a recent gathering in Nadi (Fiji) concluded — where 17 Pacific Island nations and/or territories discussed community-based fisheries management. Hawaii was a guest.

The Pacific Islands represented in Nadi are home to over 10,000 coastal communities with just over 1,000 engaged in some form of community-based fisheries management. The remaining countries hope to ramp up similar efforts under the guidance of The Pacific Community (SPC’s) Regional Framework for Action on community-based fisheries management.

The discussions traced a Pacific community movement over the last 30 years and recognized the significance of coastal fisheries to the culture and well-being of indigenous peoples and local communities. Hawaii’s history and the awakening in the rural kipuka (a cultural oasis), where Native Hawaiian values of aloha aina and the practice of malama aina continue, was not lost in discussions. It was respected as a part of the heart and soul of the Pacific.

The event affirmed that in Oceania, community-based natural resource management is a traditional customary governance practice that continues to this day — from mauka to makai.

The question: How might communities in Oceania collectively be supported to better care for our ocean? Though the answer is not simple, the core seed was that nearshore communities should lead the way. That governments and civil society organizations should follow and support with staff and funding, capacity-building and changing the culture around environmental governance. In many Pacific Island communities including Hawaii, this has already begun.

Like many of the arts and crafts to be celebrated at FestPAC, community-based natural resource governance has tangible and intangible cultural forms. In Hawaii, this includes the ahupuaa/moku systems where community leaders — konohiki — worked with residents to care for their resources, to encourage communities to live out and practice their knowledge and values of environmental stewardship.

Similar examples in Oceania include the revival of kapu practices like rahui in French Polynesia, Cook Islands, and Aotearoa, or the bul in Palau. Such practices inspired a community movement called the Locally Marine Managed Area Network with hundreds of villages across Fiji working in some way to care for their nearshore fisheries.

Given the current state of governance, efforts by small Pacific Island states and communities to revive local management systems and integrate traditional knowledge, values and practices are a signal of hope in an era of disempowered, marginalized and highly vulnerable communities whose very livelihood and survival is dependent on thriving ecosystems.

In Hawaii, desire for local approaches based on Native Hawaiian values and place-based practices sparked the establishment of Community-based Subsistence Fishing Areas (CBSFAs), water rights and traditional agriculture, streamlined fishpond restoration and a piloted community- based subsistence forestry, to name just a few. These showcase a growing developmental need for thriving communities and environment. These efforts give rise to new mindsets in natural resource management institutions, new jobs and the potential to break down silos. Indeed, community-driven solutions need not just be embodied in the CBSFA acronym. Communities now lead the cause for proper rest areas and other fisheries management approaches. Imagine if a core value of governance here in Hawaii included a budget that met the amount we extract from our island home.

These traditions of resource management are interwoven in the stories, chants, songs and dances you will witness as an estimated 100,000-plus people and more than 2,100 delegates from 26 Pacific nations and territories come to Hawaii.

Kevin K.J. Chang is executive director of Kuaʻaina Ulu ʻAuamo, founded by communities to facilitate malama ʻaina networks; Ron Vave will be working with the Center for Pacific Islands Studies at the University of Hawaii-Manoa starting Aug. 1.