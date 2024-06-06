Letter: Aloha needs to replace calls to violent action

It has been reported that more than one-third of U.S. voters are MAGA supporters. Hopefully, a majority of this number are not extremists who have called for violent retribution following Donald Trump’s hush money trial: “1,000,000 men (armed) need to go to Washington and hang everyone. That’s the only solution”; “Trump should already know he has an army willing to fight and die for him if he says the words … I’ll take up arms if he asks”; and “Time to start capping some leftys (sic). This cannot be fixed by voting.”

If Trump encourages these calls to action, another Jan. 6 could happen.

Is this how we are going to “Make America Great Again?” Riots, revolution and violent retribution? In our urge to survive and thrive, reconciliation is what’s needed and the shared initiatives we can practice are the Golden Rule and aloha to all.

J. Kanani Kihara

Kaneohe

