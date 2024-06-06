Letter: Harsh punishment for drivers without licenses

Watching a recent PBS Hawaii “Insights” show regarding unlicensed drivers had me in disbelief. A viewer asked if anything was being done to crack down on unlicensed, and therefore uninsured, drivers.

State deputy public defender Edward Aquino took the question. He claimed that drivers caught with no license are generally respectful and follow the law. What? Didn’t they already break the law by driving without a license? Mr. Aquino would change his tune if some unlicensed driver plowed into him, causing severe injuries for which he couldn’t hold that driver accountable.

Here’s an idea: If you can’t afford a car and all that goes with it, we have the most efficient bus system in the country and a growing rail route.

Isn’t it time we get tough on irresponsible drivers? We should take their cars away. Law-abiding drivers would see a significant reduction in traffic congestion. What a win-win!

Brian Yamane

Moanalua

