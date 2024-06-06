Letter: MAGA values legitimate, no danger to democracy

Unlike a recent letter writer, I believe the record shows most Americans are awake already, and that our democracy is not fragile and most assuredly not under attack (“No room for intolerance in America democracy,” Star- Advertiser, May 29).

On the contrary, it appears to me even the “divisive” beliefs of a pro football kicker and MAGA adherents can be and in fact are compatible with essential norms of our republic.

You are welcome to deal with inflation and ignore views you find abhorrent. Moreover, religious zealotry can be advocated and criticized in this nation — as long as it is not enforced by government edict. Some believe left authoritarian groups constitute a danger to the republic, at least as much a danger as those on the right do. However, absent activity directed to the pursuit of violent means or ends, such speech or nonviolent behavior is lawful, whatever we may think of it.

Michael Kappos

Waikiki

