Letter: Support HART CEO, who is doing admirable job

This is a response to Sunday’s article about Skyline (“Future of rail leadership in doubt amid HART tensions,” Star-Advertiser, June 2). The best thing that happened to the rail project was the appointment of Lori Kahikina to the leadership role. She is a local girl who has the best interest of our city at heart. She is more than qualified to lead this monumental project. Bringing all the stakeholders together is the key to success. She is not driven by pay or recognition, a very difficult quality to find in many today.

Let us all support Lori and give her encouragement to continue her great work. I encourage the mayor, the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation board and the people of Honolulu to give their support.

William Paik

Kaimuki

