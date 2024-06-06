Letter: Trump loses no time in milking guilty verdict

Former President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks at Trump Tower in New York on May 31.

The most damning testimony in Donald Trump’s trial came from David Pecker, Trump’s old friend and confidant who accepted an immunity deal. In a Trump Tower meeting in August 2015, Pecker and Trump schemed to illegally influence the 2016 election by using Pecker’s magazine, the National Enquirer, to catch and kill any stories negative to Trump or through the printing of stories with wild insinuations and innuendo against Trump’s opponents. Pecker’s testimony appeared to be pivotal in the jury’s guilty decision as they specifically requested to rehear that testimony during their deliberations.

After Trump was found guilty, does he go after his pal who threw him under the bus? No. He instead rails against the judge and district attorney, invoking the tiresome “witch hunt” line. As a seasoned grifter, Trump knows where the money is: Crying “They’re out to get me,” he keeps that stream of donations coming in.

Moses Akana

Aiea

