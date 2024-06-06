Off the news: Hawaii’s inaugural FestPAC gets underway

The 13th incarnation of the international Festival of Pacific Arts & Culture officially starts today with the pageantry of an opening ceremony, 4 to 9 p.m., at the University of Hawaii’s Stan Sheriff Center. Representatives from Pacific Island nations and territories across Polynesia, Micronesia and Melanesia are participating.

Public events and exhibitions will take place over the next 10 days, at locations including the Hawaii Convention Center; Bishop Museum; the Capitol Modern; and the Downtown Art Center. Register at festpachawaii.org.