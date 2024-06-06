Off the news: Prepare now for severe drought season

Not only will these summer months be hot and dry, severe-to-extreme drought is expected across the island chain. Add in overgrown brush and high winds, and it all becomes a very combustible time for wildfires.

We need to heed the lessons of the Lahaina tragedy, and do our part to prevent wildfires. It begins at home: Create a defensible space by keeping grass short, trees trimmed and roof gutters clear of debris. Also have a “go bag” ready and practice an evacuation plan. For more important tips visit www.hwmo.org/lookout.